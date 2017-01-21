'Fight like a girl': The best signs and slogans from Women's Marches worldwide
Anti-Trump protests draw millions of placard-toting, pink hat-wearing women and allies
CBC News Posted: Jan 21, 2017 7:24 PM ET Last Updated: Jan 21, 2017 8:37 PM ET
Millions of women and their allies marched all over the world on Saturday, using creative signs, slogans and costumes to protest the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, a man who has repeatedly come under fire for his treatment of and comments about women.
Some cities saw massive crowds, including about 100,000 in London's Trafalgar Square.
'No room left to march'
At the Women's March on Washington, an estimated 500,000 people showed up, more than double the initial predictions. There were so many participants, in fact, organizers were unable to march the intended route to the White House as planned.
Interim D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said on Independence Avenue, "The crowd stretches so far that there's no room left to march."
Many demonstrators eventually made their way to the White House, with seas of people blocking traffic.
Even the public transit in Washington was jam-packed.
'P---y grabs back'
Thousands took to the streets of Toronto, some carrying signs that reference Trump's notorious comments about groping women, revealed in a 2005 recording, in which he said: "When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything, grab them by the p---y."
'Black Women Matter'
Some protesters in Washington made a point of noting that the vast majority of black women in the U.S. voted against Trump.
'Nyet my president'
Some signs in Washington took aim the president's alleged ties to Russia and President Vladimir Putin. U.S. intelligence agencies have alleged Russians interfered in the U.S. election in an effort to elect Trump. Trump has said he accepts those findings, but Russia denies them.
Kitty-cat hats
Notice all those pink cat hats? Cheekily dubbed "pussyhats," they were first created by screenwriter Krista Suh and architect Janya Zweiman, another reference to the 2005 recording.
We The People
Many held signs from the We The People series, a collaboration of photographers and artists, including Shepard Fairey, the street artist behind the famous Obama HOPE image.
One woman in Berlin even dressed the part.
Rebel princess
Many protesters channelled Princess Leia from Star Wars. Actress Carrie Fisher, who played the rebel princess, died in December. Wonder Woman and Batman made appearances, too.
Mocking the president
Some Londoners shunned grand political statements and just mocked the president's hairline instead.
And these last two, from Washington and Dublin, respectively, speak for themselves.
