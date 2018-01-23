A Michigan man has been arrested after authorities allege he threatened to travel to Atlanta and kill people at CNN headquarters.

Federal Court documents filed in Michigan say Brandon Griesemer, 19, of Novi began calling Atlanta-based CNN on Jan. 9. He allegedly told a CNN operator, "Fake News. I'm coming to gun you all down."

He also allegedly made racist and anti-Semitic comments. There was a total of 22 calls from two phones over two days.

The phone numbers were traced to Griesemer's family. Court documents say Griesemer had earlier made threatening calls to a local mosque.

An FBI affidavit says Griesemer made interstate threats by phone, in violation of federal law.

There was no immediate information that he made any travel plans.

Bail for Griesemer, a part-time grocery worker, was set at $10,000 US. He is represented by a public defender.