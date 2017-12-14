Texas Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold said Thursday he won't seek re-election next year, adding his name to the list of lawmakers leaving Congress amid sexual harassment allegations that have cost powerful men their jobs in politics, the arts and other industries.

The House of Representative's ethics committee said last week it was investigating Farenthold, 55, over allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation involving a former female staff member.

It has been reported by Politico that a lawsuit was settled for $84,000 US stemming from incidents dating back nearly five years. Farenthold has said he'll repay the amount, which based on current laws, is billed to taxpayers.

CNN followed up late Wednesday with more details of Farenthold's alleged behaviour, based on a former staffer's account.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, on Thursday called the most recent report "disconcerting." He said Farenthold was doing the right thing by stepping aside and retiring.

In a five-minute video on his campaign's Facebook page, Farenthold denied a former aide's three-year-old accusations, which included that he had subjected her to sexually suggestive comments and behaviour, and then fired her after she complained. But he apologized for an office atmosphere he said included "destructive gossip, offhand comments, off-colour jokes and behaviour that in general was less than professional."

"There is not substantial reason to believe that Rep. Farenthold sexually harassed or discriminated against complainant," the office had said.

The current wave of allegations and confirmations of sexual misconduct among powerful men across all walks of life in the U.S. has included Capitol Hill.

Farenthold joins a list that includes Republican congressman Trent Franks, Democratic Senator Al Franken and Democratic congressman John Conyers as men who won't serve on Capitol Hill in the new year as a result.

Taxpayers on the hook

Democrats who helped ease out their own members Franken and Conyers, had criticized Ryan for not forcing Farenthold out sooner. But Republicans cited a recommendation by the independent Office of Congressional Ethics that the House ethics committee dismiss the allegations.

In his video, Farenthold said if he were to stay in Congress, he would have to spend months trying to vindicate himself.

"Quite simply my constituents deserve better," he said. "They deserve a primary campaign that's focused on the serious issues facing our country and our state, and fixing a broken system. Therefore I'm announcing my decision not to run for re-election."

The lawsuit by former Farenthold aide Lauren Greene alleged the congressman had discussed his sexual fantasies about her and said at a staff meeting that a lobbyist had propositioned him for a threesome. It accused Farenthold of repeatedly complimenting her appearance, then joking that he hoped the comments wouldn't be construed as sexual harassment.

Farenthold has represented the 27th district in Texas since 2011.

Five Republicans filed to challenge Farenthold in the March 6 Republican primary in Texas even before he resigned.

Ryan was asked on Wednesday whether Congress would stop using taxpayer dollars to settle similar cases. "Yes, that's among the things we're working on right now," he said.