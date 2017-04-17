Authorities are on the hunt for Steve Stephens, 37, who they say videotaped himself shooting an elderly Cleveland man and then posted it on Facebook.

Police said Monday his last known location was at the shooting site.

Police and the FBI in Cleveland said Stephens could still be in the city or in surrounding states.

"We don't know where he's at," said Chief Calvin Williams at a news conference Monday morning, adding that police are using "all investigative tools at our disposal."

He said detectives spoke with Stephens by cellphone Sunday after he shot 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr., but haven't had contact since.

In the video, which Stephens posted to his Facebook page, a man gets out of his car and appears to randomly target Godwin, who was holding a shopping bag. The man says the name of a woman, whom Godwin does not seem to recognize.

"She's the reason that this is about to happen to you," the man tells Godwin before pointing a gun at him.

Authorities are telling people in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan to be on the lookout. They said Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous.

Williams said officers have searched dozens of places since the shooting Sunday and told residents to go about their business, but be careful.

Police said they have also spoken to several people who know Stephens, including the woman he referred to in the Facebook video.

Police would not disclose any more information, but they said she is safe.

The FBI, which is helping in the investigation, set up a tip line for the case. Police said they plan to put up billboards throughout Ohio and neighbouring states with information about Stephens and the vehicle he was driving.

Health facility closed

The behavioural health facility where Stephens worked stayed closed Monday out of concern for the safety of employees, clients and visitors.

A spokesperson for Beech Brook issued a statement Monday saying Stephens has been employed there since 2008 and has been a vocational specialist in a program for youth and young adults since 2015.

The statement says both the Beech Brook facility and a drop-in centre in Cleveland are closed and that a decision will be made later Monday about when they will reopen.

Shot while collecting aluminum cans

The victim's daughter, Debbie Godwin, said her father was a gentle person, with nothing mean about him. She said he was shot Sunday afternoon while he was picking up aluminum cans and "wasn't harming anyone."

She said her father was retired and had 10 children. She said he spent the day before the shooting doing one of the things he loved most, fishing in Lake Erie.

Earlier Monday, the police chief said there have been several websites set up to collect money for Godwin's family. Williams said the family has asked people not to contribute to any of them, adding that they will make an announcement later today.