Emmerson Mnangagwa has been officially sworn in as president of Zimbabwe.

Opposition leaders and diplomats attended to hear the first address of Mnangagwa, who replaced Robert Mugabe after 37 years in power.

Mnangagwa is just the second president for Zimbabwe since its independence from white minority rule in 1980.

Taking his oath of office, the 75-year-old former security chief known as 'The Crocodile' vowed to uphold the constitution

of the former British colony and protect the rights of all Zimbabwe's 16 million citizens.

Tens of thousands of Zimbabweans cheered Mnangagwa's arrival at Harare's National Sports Stadium on Friday.

The 93-year-old Mugabe will remain in Zimbabwe, reportedly assured by his former deputy Mnangagwa of his "maximum security."

Mnangagwa, a former justice and defense minister, was a key Mugabe confidant for decades until they fell out because of the presidential ambitions of Mugabe's wife, Grace. Despite his long association with the government that has presided over Zimbabwe's decline, including economic collapse and human rights abuses, Mnangagwa has promised democracy and reached out to other countries for help.

People wait for the inauguration ceremony for Zimbabwe's former vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa as president in Harare, Zimbabwe on Friday. (Mike Hutchings/Reuters)

Earlier Friday, Zimbabwe's finance minister Ignatius Chombo, who was among those detained by the military in an operation against "criminals" around Mugabe last week, has been handed over to the police, a relative said.

The relative, who wished to remain anonymous because of safety fears, said Chombo had been severely beaten while in military custody. Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said she had no information about Chombo.