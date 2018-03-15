Authorities in northern Illinois are investigating after the body of the wife of a Nobel Prize-winning chemistry professor was found in a landfill, hours after the two were reported missing in Indiana.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies found the body of Sumire Negishi, 80, and the couple's car Tuesday at Orchard Hills Landfill in Rockford, shortly after they found Ei-ichi Negishi, 82, walking nearby.

The sheriff's department said foul play is not suspected, but wouldn't discuss autopsy results. The release said the woman's husband was hospitalized.

The couple were reported missing Monday from their home about 320 kilometres away in West Lafayette, Ind., where Ei-ichi is a Purdue University chemistry professor.

The Japanese scientist won a Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2010.