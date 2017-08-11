Two trains have collided in Alexandra, Egypt, killing at least 21 people and injuring 55, according to officials and the state-run news agency MENA.
More to come
Thomson Reuters Posted: Aug 11, 2017 10:04 AM ET Last Updated: Aug 11, 2017 10:04 AM ET
