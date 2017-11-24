Egyptian security officials say militants have attacked a mosque in the volatile Sinai Peninsula, leaving dozens of casualties.

Egypt state news agency MENA reports at least 115 killed and 80 wounded.

The three police officers say the extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 40 kilometres from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish.

They say men in four off-road vehicles opened fire on worshippers during Friday prayers.

Victims are being transferred to local hospitals, they added, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief reporters.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Khaled Mujahid said the militants set off a bomb during the attack, and that 75 casualties had been transferred to hospital. His comments were published on the website of state-run newspaper al-Ahram.

President Abdel Fattah al Sisi convened an emergency security meeting soon after the attack, state television reported.

State television also said Egypt's government has declared three days of mourning.