Officials confirmed a strong earthquake has hit western Montana.

The U.S. Geological Survey says that area was hit with a magnitude 5.8 earthquake early Thursday southeast of Lincoln.

It had a depth of about four kilometres and created at least one aftershock.

The Independent Record reports that people felt the earthquake as far away as Great Falls.

Our Emergency Dispatch Center is being flooded with calls from community members wanting information about the... https://t.co/oV8gHGXExu — @GFPD_MT

The newspaper says the temblor was strong enough to knock items off shelves and walls residents of Helena, which is more than 50 km away from the quake's epicentre.

People in parts of southern Alberta also reported feeling a quake.

Never thought I'd feel an earthquake in Alberta... — @JustinTams