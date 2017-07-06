Officials confirmed a strong earthquake has hit western Montana.

The U.S. Geological Survey says that area was hit with a magnitude 5.8 earthquake early Thursday southeast of Lincoln.

It had a depth of about four kilometres and created at least one aftershock.

The Independent Record reports that people felt the earthquake as far away as Great Falls.

The newspaper says the temblor was strong enough to knock items off shelves and walls residents of Helena, which is more than 50 km away from the quake's epicentre.

People in parts of southern Alberta also reported feeling a quake.

© The Associated Press, 2017
The Canadian Press