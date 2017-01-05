Prosecutors in Dylann Roof's death penalty trial have called dozens of witnesses to testify, but no one who knew Roof before he killed nine black church worshippers.

But Roof's own journal and manifesto writings have shed light on a racist, hate-filled loner and high school dropout who took photos with his cat and posed with the Confederate flag. Prosecutors have painted a portrait of a young man consumed by racial hatred who carefully planned a massacre, picking out meek, innocent black people who likely wouldn't fight back.

Prosecutors have said they plan to call as many as 38 witnesses, although U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel has said several times he thought that number could possibly be pared down or testimony could otherwise be consolidated.

Roof had asked that prosecutors be limited in the number of witnesses they could introduce, but that request was rejected.

The most gut-wrenching testimony so far came from Jennifer Pinckney, whose husband, state Senator Clementa Pinckney, was one of nine black church members killed when Roof opened fire during a Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in June 2015. Clementa Pinckney was also the pastor of the church.

Jennifer Pinckney speaks in May beside an image of her late husband, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, a victim of the Charleston shooting. A chilling 911 call she made during the attack was played for jurors Wednesday. (Bruce Smith/Associated Press)

A chilling 911 call Jennifer Pinckney made was played for jurors Wednesday. In it, she talks about huddling under a desk with her six-year-old daughter.

The defence has called no witnesses. Roof, representing himself, in his opening remarks told jurors he wasn't mentally ill. He did not ask them to spare his life.

Roof was convicted in December for the killings of the nine black church members.

Jurors who convicted Roof of hate crimes and other charges will decide whether he should be executed or face life in prison.