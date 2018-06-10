Harry and Meghan to visit Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand

The newly-married Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make an official visit to several Commonwealth countries in the South Pacific and Indian Ocean this coming autumn.

The royal couple will make stops in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, the Kensington Palace announced on Sunday.

The tour coincides with the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, which run from Oct. 20-27.

The Invictus Games — a multi-sport event created by Prince Harry for wounded soldiers and veterans — was held in Toronto in 2017, where Prince Harry and soon-to-be wife Meghan Markle were first publicly seen together.