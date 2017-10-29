The head of the UN's World Food Programme is making an urgent appeal for aid to stave off a humanitarian crisis in Congo, formerly known as Zaire, where millions are struggling with food shortages brought on by conflict.

David Beasley began a four-day mission to the country on Friday and said more than three million people face severe hunger in the south-central Greater Kasai region.

He said several hundred thousand children could die within the next few months.

"It is heart-breaking to see 3.2. million people severely food insecure, who don't know where they will get their next meal," Beasley said.

"And we're talking about several hundred thousand children there that will die in the next few months if we don't get: first funds, and then second food, and then third, access in the right locations."

On Saturday, Beasley met with conflict-displaced families in the region, where violence erupted in August 2016 after clashes between security forces and the Kamwina Nsapu armed group.

A regional tribal leader who had defied the government of President Joseph Kabila died during the clashes.

Officials say the number of people displaced by conflict has nearly doubled in the past six months to 1.5 million.



