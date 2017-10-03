U.S. President Donald Trump is in Puerto Rico today to meet with some of the 3.4 million people struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria amid criticism the federal government's response has been sluggish.

The president is expected to spend more than five hours on the island, meeting with first responders, local officials and some of the residents struggling to recover from a hurricane that, in Trump's words, left the island U.S. territory "flattened."

"There's nothing left. It's been wiped out," Trump said last week. "Nobody has ever seen anything like it."

The president spoke briefly to reporters before leaving for Puerto Rico, saying "in Texas and in Florida, we get an A-plus, and I'll tell you what, I think we've done just as good in Puerto Rico, and it's actually a much tougher situation."

Trump's visit follows a weekend in which he aggressively pushed back against critics, including San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.

Trump responded angrily on Twitter, deriding the "poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help."

Local residents wait in line during a water distribution earlier this week in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico. The U.S. president, who has faced criticism from some over the response to the powerful hurricane, is on the island today. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

"They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort," he added, scoffing at "politically motivated ingrates" who had criticized the federal work, and insisting that "tremendous progress" was being made.

Cruz had accused the administration of "killing us with the inefficiency" and begged the president to "make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives."

Trump said Tuesday that Cruz has "come back a long way" in her criticism, noting the recent moderation in her remarks. He added: "The first responders, the military, FEMA, they have done an incredible job in Puerto Rico. And whether it's her or anybody else, they're all starting to say it."

Cruz said she would attend events with Trump on Tuesday.

Ignacio Maldanado Ortiz relaxes in a hammock in Corozal, Puerto Rico, while hooked up to an oxygen machine due to his emphysema. He needs oxygen but has no way of getting a supply in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season that has also seen parts of Texas, Florida, Louisiana and the U.S. Virgin Islands inundated by floodwaters and whipped by winds.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to attend briefings and meet with Gov. Ricardo Rossello, as well as the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands. They'll also meet with Navy and Marine Corps personnel on the flight Deck of the USS Kearsarge.

Even before the storm hit on Sept. 20, Puerto Rico was in dire condition thanks to a decade-long economic recession that had left its infrastructure, including the island's power lines, in a sorry state. Maria was the most powerful hurricane to hit the island in nearly a century and unleashed floods and mudslides that knocked out the island's entire electrical grid and telecommunications, along with many roads.

Nearly two weeks later, 95 per cent of electricity customers remain without power, including some hospitals. And much of the countryside is still struggling to access basic necessities, including food, fresh water and cash.

Trump and other administration officials have worked in recent days to reassure Americans that recovery efforts are going well and combat the perception that the president failed to fully grasp the magnitude of the storm's destruction in its immediate aftermath.

People in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, fix the roof of their home following damage caused by the storm, which brought powerful winds and heavy rain to the island. (Alvin Baez/Reuters)

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday the trip would focus on local recovery efforts, "which we're fully committed to."

"The top priority for the federal government is certainly to protect the lives and the safety of those in affected areas and provide life-sustaining services as we work together to rebuild their lives," she said.

While early response efforts were hampered by logistical challenges, officials say that conditions, especially in the capital, have improved.

According to FEMA, there are now more than 10,000 federal officials on the ground on the island, and forty-five per cent of customers now have access to drinking water. Businesses are also beginning to re-open, with 60 per cent of retail gas stations now up and running.

For many, however, that isn't enough. On Monday, the non-profit Oxfam announced that it would be taking the rare step of intervening in an American disaster, citing its outrage over what it called a "slow and inadequate response."