U.S. President Donald Trump largely listened during a meeting at the White House with teen survivors of school violence and parents of child victims Wednesday, but an enterprising photographer captured the handwritten talking points he brought to the meeting.

Carolyn Kaster of The Associated Press managed to snap several pictures of Trump's poorly concealed notes, which he was apparently relying on to guide what he said during the emotionally charged event in Washington.

They read:

What would you most want me to know about your experience? What can we do to help you feel safe? Do you see some [words hidden] something ... effective? Resources/ideas? I hear you

The meeting included six students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 students and educators were killed on Feb. 14. An AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifle was used in the second deadliest shooting at a U.S. public school.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed last week, took note of previous school massacres and raged over his loss, saying this moment isn't about gun laws, but about fixing the schools.

Father of shooting victim says 'we should have fixed it'3:50

"It should have been one school shooting and we should have fixed it and I'm pissed. Because my daughter, I'm not going to see again," said Pollack, flanked by his sons. "King David Cemetery, that is where I go to see my kid now."

Trump asked his guests to suggest solutions and solicited feedback. He didn't fully endorse any specific policy solution, but pledged to take action and expressed interest in widely differing approaches.

He suggested that arming teachers could help prevent school shootings, and said his administration would emphasize background checks and mental health in an effort to make schools safer.

He also said he planned to go "very strongly into age, age of purchase."

Trump talks school security, concealed carry4:46

Trump's support for any tightening of gun laws would mark a change for the Republican, who was endorsed by the National Rifle Association gun rights group during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The NRA has rejected any talk of raising the age for buying long guns to 21.

Trump later tweeted he would "always remember" the meeting.

"So much love in the midst of so much pain. We must not let them down. We must keep our children safe!!"