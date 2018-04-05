Trump denies knowing his lawyer paid off Stormy Daniels

U.S. President Donald Trump says he didn't know about a $130,000 US payment his personal attorney made to an adult film actress who alleges they had an affair.

Asked if he knew about the payment to Stormy Daniels, Trump said no.

Trump was speaking to reporters Thursday aboard Air Force One.

Trump said he didn't know why his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, made the payment or where he got the money.

"You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You'll have to ask Michael," he said.

Stormy Daniels, a porn actress, says she had sex with Trump once in 2006 and claims she was told to keep quiet. 3:40

Daniels says she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 and was paid as part of a non-disclosure agreement she is seeking to invalidate.

Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, tweeted in response that, "We very much look forward to testing the truthfulness of Mr. Trump's feigned lack of knowledge concerning the $130k payment."

"As history teaches us," he added, "it is one thing to deceive the press and quite another to do so under oath."