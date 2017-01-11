CBC News will carry Trump's expected news conference live on this page, starting at 11 a.m. ET.

The last time Donald Trump held a news conference, he was plunging into a heated general election campaign with Hillary Clinton and suggested Russia could help dig up some of his rival's emails.

Nearly six months and a presidential campaign victory later, the U.S. president-elect is expected to step before reporters again on Wednesday morning to face questions about what role he believes Russia played in the election, and whether he is vulnerable to blackmail by Moscow.

The event comes less than 24 hours after numerous news organizations revealed in detail the existence of an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him.

Echoing comments from the Kremlin, Trump dismissed that report as "nonsense" and a "total fabrication" in a series of tweets early Wednesday.

"Russia has never tried to use leverage over me," Trump said.

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — @realDonaldTrump

I win an election easily, a great "movement" is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! — @realDonaldTrump

Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is "A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE." Very unfair! — @realDonaldTrump

The president-elect is also expected to face questions about how he plans to disentangle himself from his family-owned international real estate development, property management and licensing business. Trump had originally planned to outline those steps at a mid-December news conference, but the event was delayed, in part because of the complexity of the matter.

Last week, Trump told The Associated Press that there was a "very simple solution" to his potential business conflicts. He's said he will not be involved in the day-to-day operations of the Trump Organization, but has not made clear whether he will retain a financial interest in the company.

Trump has sporadically taken questions during the transition, popping out of the gold-plated elevators at his eponymous Manhattan skyscraper to address reporters for a few minutes or greeting the media on the driveway of his South Florida club. But those encounters have all been brief, leaving many details of the president-elect's policy positions unclear.