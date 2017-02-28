U.S. President Donald Trump opened the door on Tuesday to a broad overhaul of the U.S. immigration system and vowed to pursue massive tax relief for the middle class in a speech to Congress as he sought to rebound from a chaotic start to his presidency.



"The time for small thinking is over. The time for trivial fights is behind us," Trump said in his nationally televised speech.

Trump used the address to outline what he would like to accomplish during his first year in office, from reforming health care and taxes to strengthening U.S. borders and fighting Islamic militants.

He said a broad immigration plan was possible if both Republicans and Democrats in Congress were willing to compromise. He was vague on the details.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to Congress, saying 'the time for small thinking is behind us.' (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image via AP)

"I believe that real and positive immigration reform is possible, as long as we focus on the following goals: to improve jobs and wages for Americans, to strengthen our nation's security, and to restore respect for our laws," said the Republican president, who took a hard line against illegal immigrants in his 2016 campaign.



Trump called on the Republican-led Congress to repeal and replace former Democratic president Barack Obama's signature health-care law known as Obamacare with reforms that expand choice, increase access and lower costs, according to the speech excerpts.

Trump said his administration was developing a tax-cut proposal for corporations and "massive" tax relief for the middle class.

Trump also called for a "new program" of national building.

Invoking President Dwight Eisenhower's infrastructure program to create the highway system, Trump said it's time again for Americans to come together to rebuild itself.

Trump said he'll ask Congress for $1 trillion for U.S. infrastructure, financed by public and private capital. He says it will create millions of new jobs.

The president lamented the amount of money the U.S. has spent over the years building up other nations' infrastructure. He said the U.S. should have focused on rebuilding itself.

Trump said two principles will guide the infrastructure project: "Buy American, and hire American."

Trudeau mentioned in gender parity initiative

Trump mentioned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while highlighting the women's business group created during the prime minister's recent visit to Washington, which involves the president's daughter Ivanka.

"With the help of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, we have formed a council with our neighbours in Canada to help ensure that women entrepreneurs have access to the networks, markets and capital they need to start a business and live out their financial dreams," Trump said.

The idea for the project came from Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford, who raised it with Ivanka's husband, White House aide Jared Kushner.

Other elements of the speech that touch on Canadian interests included his promise to build the Keystone XL pipeline and his withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.