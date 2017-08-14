Donald Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis

Air Date: Aug 14, 2017 1:02 PM ET

Donald Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis0:19

The U.S. president addressed "evil" racism in a speech from the White House Monday in which he called the Ku Klux Klan and white supremacists "repugnant" and counter to American values. The statement comes days after a deadly, racially charged attack in Charlottesville, Va.

