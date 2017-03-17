If U.S. President Donald Trump wanted a close working relationship with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he had a funny way of showing it during his presidential campaign.

Trump, who welcomed Merkel to the White House this morning, spent much of 2016 bashing the chancellor, accusing her of "ruining" Germany for allowing an influx of refugees from Syria.

"You watch what happens to Angela Merkel, who I always thought of as a very good leader until she did this. I don't know what went wrong with her," said then-candidate Trump at an August rally in Virginia. "What went wrong? Angela, what happened?"

Trump may not ask the same question directly to Merkel as the leaders of the Western world's most influential countries meet face-to-face for the first time. A snowstorm forced them to postpone their plans for a meeting on Tuesday.

Merkel's sit-down meeting with Trump could be the restart of a relationship complicated by Trump's critical comments of Merkel while he was on the campaign trail. (Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)

The itinerary includes discussions on strengthening NATO, fighting ISIS and resolving Ukraine's conflict, all matters that require close co-operation between the U.S. and Germany, the White House said ahead of the visit. The meeting will be capped with a joint news conference.

Germany could sue U.S. over 'border tax'

Meanwhile, Germany's economy minister says her country may sue the United States before the World Trade Organization if Trump goes ahead with a planned 'border tax' on imported goods.

Brigitte Zypries says WTO rules limit the level of import taxes member states can levy.

Trump has accused Merkel of 'ruining' Germany by accepting Syrian refugees. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Zypries told German public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk in an interview Friday that one response would be for all countries to impose such import taxes, but that this would take a long time.

She told the station that "the other option is we sue (Trump) at the WTO," adding that "it wouldn't be the first time that Mr. Trump has lost in the courts."

Trump has also said he admires Merkel

Beyond the issues, the sit-down could be a restart of a relationship complicated by Trump's rhetoric on the campaign trail.

Then, Trump seemed to care little about the potentially awkward ramifications were he to win. He invoked Merkel as a foil at his rallies, accusing his campaign rival, Hillary Clinton, of wanting to be "America's Angela Merkel." He lashed out at Time magazine when it named Merkel "Person of the Year" in 2015 instead of him.

Still, Trump found ways to voice his respect. When a television station in September asked him to name a world leader he admired, he cited Merkel.

In his meetings with world leaders since the inauguration, Trump has adopted a more diplomatic public persona.

He recently spent a weekend bonding with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, golfing and dining with Abe at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. He has cultivated a closer friendship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he has known for years.

Merkel, seen with U.S. President Barack Obama in Germany in 2015, had a strong bond with the former president. (Michael Kappeler/Reuters)

Merkel was key Obama ally

But Merkel is used to an altogether different type of American leader, having shared a strong bond with President Barack Obama. She was the last of Obama's key European allies still in power when he left office. And as the leader of Europe's biggest economy and most stable government, Merkel emerged in recent years as the leading voice for a continent struggling with slow growth, identity issues and increased security threats after a string of terrorist attacks.

Merkel's first major encounter with Trump comes as she seeks a fourth term as chancellor in elections later this year. She has acknowledged the contest could be difficult and has stressed a need for stability after Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

'Extremely pragmatic'

She reportedly has studied Trump's speeches and policies in advance of her trip, eager to find areas for co-operation. Steven Keil, a fellow with The German Marshall Fund of the United States, said Merkel has little reason to dwell on Trump's past comments

"Merkel is extremely pragmatic in her approach here, but she's also going to have some situations in which it will be tough for her to give too much," Keil said.

Trump has rattled European leaders with his "America first" mantra. He also backed Brexit and is skeptical of multilateral trade agreements. Merkel is expected to reiterate her belief that a strong EU remains in America's strategic and economic interests, a message she shared last month in Munich with Vice-President Mike Pence.

She also is expected to bring with her a trade delegation that includes top executives of BMW and Siemens, employers of tens of thousands of Americans. Many live in Southern states that Trump won in the U.S. election.

Military matters may be testy. Trump declared NATO "obsolete" before telling European leaders the alliance remains important. But he is expected to reiterate calls for NATO members to meet a minimum commitment for defence spending. Only the U.S. and four other members currently reach the benchmark of spending 2 per cent of GDP on defence. Germany lags significantly behind.