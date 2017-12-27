People visiting Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., had to be escorted off several rides on Wednesday due to a power outage.

A park representative told Los Angeles news station KABC-TV that guests were helped to leave about a dozen rides.

Tourists said the outage left them stranded on attractions, including the monorail and the water ride It's a Small World.

The company confirmed the outage on Twitter and said it was not accepting new guests into the main park. Only guests re-entering were to be admitted.

Several hours later, Disneyland Resort media relations announced the power was restored to all areas of the park.

PARKS UPDATE: Disneyland Park is currently only accepting Guests for re-entry at this time. Disney California Adventure Park remains available for your enjoyment. Updates to follow. — @DisneylandToday

Park spokesperson Suzi Brown told CNN a faulty transformer led to power being lost to all of Mickey's Toontown and parts of Fantasyland.

Disneyland spokesperson Elva Rubalcava told CBC News the power went out shortly before 11 a.m. local time. She said as of noon, the majority of the areas affected were back online but some attractions remained down in Fantasyland.

Disneyland earlier said on its Twitter feed the park was "very busy" on Wednesday.

"It's a huge disappointment This is my mom's Christmas present to all of us. This has been in the making since August," said Los Angeles resident Ashoka Thiagarajan, who was stuck inside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride for about 20 minutes.

Many visitors complained and ask for refunds on Twitter.

"How's Disneyland gonna have a power outage the day we paid $124 for peak day tickets?" one visitor tweeted.

While the outage hit Disneyland Park, the Disney California Adventure theme park was unaffected, the company said.