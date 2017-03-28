U.S. House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes faced growing calls Tuesday to step away from the panel's Russia investigation as revelations about a meeting on White House grounds raised questions about his and the panel's independence.

Nunes acknowledged Monday that he reviewed intelligence reports at the White House complex and met a secret source behind his statement that communications involving associates of President Donald Trump were caught up in "incidental" surveillance.

'I've been around for quite a while, and I've never heard of any such thing.' - Sen. John McCain, speaking about Nunes' actions

Nunes would not name the source of the information, nor would he disclose who invited him onto the White House grounds for the meeting. He described the source as an intelligence official, not a White House official. In an interview on CNN, he suggested the president's aides were unaware of the meeting.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Nunes was asked if asked if he would recuse himself from panel's probe but he declined to answer directly.

"The investigation continues," Nunes told CNN, NBC and other media outlets.

"The chairman is extremely concerned by the possible improper unmasking of names of U.S. citizens, and he began looking into this issue even before President Trump tweeted his assertion that Trump Tower had been wiretapped," said Nunes spokesman Jack Langer.

The Republican congressman's revelation prompted the top Democrat on the committee, Adam Schiff, as well as the Democratic leaders in the House and Senate, to call on Nunes to recuse himself from the committee's Russia probe.

Schiff said Nunes' connections to the White House have raised insurmountable public doubts about whether the committee could credibly investigate the president's campaign associates.

"I believe the public cannot have the necessary confidence that matters involving the president's campaign or transition team can be objectively investigated or overseen by the chairman," Schiff said in a statement Monday.

McCain wants explanation

Republican Senator John McCain said Nunes must explain why he went to the White House alone to review intelligence critical to a bipartisan congressional investigation on Russia.

McCain told CBS's This Morning: "I've been around for quite a while, and I've never heard of any such thing."

McCain, an Arizona conservative and critic of Trump, said Nunes must divulge the identity of the source to rule out political influence.

He said: "Something's got to change. Otherwise, the whole effort in the House of Representatives will lose credibility."

House intelligence committee Democrat Adam Schiff said Nunes' actions raise serious questions as to whether the committee can credibly investigate the president's campaign associates. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

Nunes disclosed the intelligence reports last week, saying what he reviewed had nothing to do with Russia, which could suggest that Trump associates were in touch with other foreign targets of U.S. intelligence surveillance in November, December or January.

He confirmed he met with the source at the White House complex, but denied co-ordinating with the president's aides.

The chairman did not tell the top Democrat on the committee about the meeting at the White House complex. It is highly unusual for a committee chairman and ranking member not to co-ordinate meetings related to an investigation.

Nunes argued he had to review classified, executive branch documents from a secure facility at the White House because the reports had not been provided to Congress and could not be transported to the secure facilities used by the House intelligence committee.

After reviewing the information last week, Nunes called a news conference to announce that U.S. spy agencies may have inadvertently captured Trump and his associates in routine targeting of foreigners' communications.

Trump quickly seized on the statements as at least partial vindication for his assertion that President Barack Obama tapped his phones at Trump Tower — though Nunes, Schiff and FBI Director James Comey have said there is no such evidence.

Senate also investigating

The Senate intelligence committee is also conducting an investigation into Russia's interference in the election and possible ties with the Trump campaign.

On Monday, it announced that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to be interviewed. The White House confirmed that Kushner, a senior Trump adviser, had volunteered to be interviewed about arranging meetings with the Russian ambassador and other officials.

Kushner is the fourth Trump associate to offer to be interviewed by the congressional committees looking into the murky Russia ties. Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, Trump adviser Carter Page and Trump associate Roger Stone last week volunteered to speak as well.

Besides the two congressional committees, the FBI is also investigating connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.

White House adviser Jared Kushner, rear centre, is the fourth Trump associate to offer to be interviewed by the congressional committees looking into the murky Russia ties. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The House investigation, meanwhile, has been plagued with partisan divisions under Nunes' leadership.

Jackie Speier, a Democrat from California and a member of the House committee, said Tuesday that Nunes should step down from the panel "in the interest of our integrity." She said his actions raise questions about whether the panel's investigation can be unbiased and independent.

"If you become a White House whisperer, you are not independent," she said on CNN.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi are calling on House Speaker Paul Ryan to replace Nunes as chairman of the intelligence committee.