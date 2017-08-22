The commander of the U.S. Pacific fleet says a number of remains of navy sailors have been found in a compartment of USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing.

Adm. Scott Swift also said during a brief news conference in Singapore on Tuesday that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

"Divers were able to locate some remains in those sealed compartments during their search today," Swift said.

"Additionally, the Malaysian navy has reported that they have located potential remains. They are working to confirm and identify those remains."

The focus of search efforts shifted Tuesday to the damaged destroyer's flooded compartments.

The collision on Monday tore a gaping hole in the McCain's left rear hull and flooded adjacent compartments, including crew berths, and machinery and communication rooms.

Five sailors were hurt in the collision between the guided-missile destroyer and the 183-metre Alnic MC, an oil and chemical tanker.

The warship had been heading to Singapore on a routine port visit after manouevres in the South China Sea.

An investigation is underway. It was the fourth accident involving U.S. warships in the western Pacific this year.