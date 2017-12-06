U.S. Sen. Al Franken's support among his fellow Democrats is cratering as a host of female Democratic senators calls upon him to resign.

In Facebook posts and Tweets, the women said the two-term senator from Minnesota should step aside after a fresh allegation that he forcibly tried to kiss a woman in 2006.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand wrote on Facebook that while Franken is entitled to have the ethics committee conclude its review, "I believe it would be better for our country if he sent a clear message that any kind of mistreatment of women in our society isn't acceptable by stepping aside to let someone else serve."

Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Patty Murray of Washington state, Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Kamala Harris of California soon joined Gillibrand in pressing for Franken to quit.

After television host Leeann Tweeden alleged on Nov. 16 that Franken kissed and groping her without her consent in an incident years earlier, other women have accused the former Saturday Night Live writer and performer of similar unwanted acts.

The latest allegation, detailed by Politico, involves a former staffer who said Franken tried to kiss her, and when rebuffed, stated, "it's my right as an entertainer."

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York initiated the call for Franken to step down. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

Franken, in a statement to Politico, said the idea he would claim such conduct as a right as an entertainer was "preposterous."

He has previously apologized for inappropriate behaviour, but has disputed some of the allegations.

Franken is the highest-profile name on Capitol Hill to be ensnared in the wave of allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct in recent weeks that have seen powerful men in politics, media, entertainment accused.

A spokesman for minority leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, had no immediate comment, but Tom Perez, head of the Democratic National Committee, also called on Franken to step down, as did male colleagues like Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania.

Sen. Al Franken should step down. Everyone must share the responsibility of building a culture of trust and respect for women in every industry and workplace, and that includes our party. — @TomPerez

Earlier this week, Democratic Congressman John Conyers, who has represented three separate Michigan districts since the mid-1960's, announced he would retire following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Top Democrats have also called on Nevada Congressman Ruben Kihuen to resign after sexual harassment allegations, a call he has resisted.

On the other side of the aisle, Republican Congressman Joe Barton of Texas announced he won't seek re-election after it was revealed he sent sexually explicit messages and a photo to women.

But House Speaker Paul Ryan has not called for the resignation of Texas Republican Blake Farenthold, who has said he will pay back $84,000 US in taxpayer money to settle a recently revealed sexual harassment lawsuit that was filed in 2014.

Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama, meanwhile, has received the official endorsement of President Donald Trump despite allegations of predatory behaviour towards teenagers while an adult. One woman publicly accused Moore of attempted rape in an alleged incident in the late 1970s.

Moore is facing Democrat Doug Jones in a Dec. 12 vote to fill the seat vacated when Jeff Sessions was appointed U.S. attorney general.