'Unprecedented treachery': Democratic Party sues Trump campaign, WikiLeaks, Russia

The Democratic Party filed suit against Russia, President Donald Trump's campaign and WikiLeaks on Friday, charging that they conspired to disrupt the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign, a court filing showed.

The party alleges in the federal lawsuit in Manhattan that top Trump campaign officials conspired with the Russian government and its military spy agency to hurt Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and tilt the election to Trump by hacking Democratic Party computers.

The lawsuit also names Donald Trump Jr., Trump associate Roger Stone and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as defendants.

The lawsuit alleges that Trump's campaign "gleefully welcomed Russia's help" in the 2016 election.

"During the 2016 presidential campaign, Russia launched an all-out assault on our democracy, and it found a willing and active partner in Donald Trump's campaign," DNC chairman Tom Perez said in a statement obtained by the Washington Post, which first reported the lawsuit.

"This constituted an act of unprecedented treachery: the campaign of a nominee for president of the United States in league with a hostile foreign power to bolster its own chance to win the presidency."

Repeated denials

The White House didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump has repeatedly denied his campaign colluded with Russia, and Russia has denied meddling in the election.

The lawsuit, should it go forward, seems likely to help keep the spotlight on the issue of Russian election interference and possible collusion by the Trump campaign.

It is a subject being probed by multiple congressional committees and special counsel Robert Mueller's team of prosecutors.

The House committee in particular has devolved into partisan attempts to influence public opinion, while Trump's firing of top law enforcement and justice officials James Comey and Andrew McCabe, and public scolding of others such as Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein, have raised fears among Trump opponents that the president will somehow try to scuttle or bring an end to Mueller's probe.

Through the process of legal discovery, lawyers for the Democratic Party could force the defendants to produce documents bearing on the collusion issue.