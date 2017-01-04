A new Kansas congressman is dishing out discipline after his 17-year-old son pulled a dance move resembling a sneeze during a photo shoot with Speaker Paul Ryan after the House swearing-in ceremony in Washington.

U.S. Representative Roger Marshall tweeted: "He's grounded."

Just so you know @SpeakerRyan: He's grounded. https://t.co/PGGhYXEfQv — @RogerMarshallMD

During the photo shoot Tuesday, Cal Marshall held the Bible with his father and Ryan. As the photographer prepared to take photos, the son raised one arm, hiding his face as if he was about to sneeze.

He was striking a pose from a dance move called dabbing, which originated in Atlanta and was popularized by sports celebrities like the NFL's Cam Newton.

Ryan asked if he was OK. As the teen began laughing, Marshall said: "He's sneezing."

The teen was also wearing an outfit reminiscent of Kenneth Bone, who became an internet sensation after posing a question during a town hall-style U.S. presidential debate last year wearing a red sweater and tan slacks.

Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT — @SpeakerRyan

Marshall, an obstetrician, won Kansas' 1st Congressional District seat after beating incumbent Tea Party favourite Tim Huelskamp in the Republican primary.