Cuban plane crash death toll rises to 111 as 2 survivors still in critical condition

Cuban state media say a 23-year-old survivor of Friday's plane crash in Havana has died, raising the death toll to 111.

Gretell Landrove Font died Monday afternoon of extensive injuries suffered in the crash of the Boeing 737 that was rented from a Mexican company by Cuba's national airline, Cubana, state radio and television stations announced.

Landrove's mother, Amparo Font, had told reporters that her daughter was a flamenco dancer and engineering student on the verge of graduation.

There are now only two survivors. Both were in critical condition.

Mailen Diaz, 19, and Emiley Sanchez, 39, are hospitalized in Havana. Both are from the eastern Cuba city of Holguin.