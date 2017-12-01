Prosecutors in the Netherlands say an autopsy on a former Croatian general who died after swallowing a liquid at a war crimes hearing showed he had cyanide in his system.
The Hague public prosecutor's office said in a statement Friday night that preliminary results from a toxicological test revealed "a concentration of potassium cyanide" in Slobodan Praljak's blood.
The cyanide caused heart failure that the statement described as the 72-year-old Praljak's "suspected cause of death."
Praljak drank from a small bottle seconds after an appeals judge at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia confirmed his 20-year sentence for crimes during the 1992-95 Bosnian war.
Two Croatian experts observed the autopsy at the tribunal's request.