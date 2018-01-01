The Canadain pilot and a prominent British businessman and his family died when a seaplane crashed in Australia.

Officials said Monday that Compass Group CEO Richard Cousins, his fiancée and her daughter, and his two sons were killed. The pilot was Gareth Morgan from the tour company Sydney Seaplanes.

A relative confirmed to CBC News that Morgan was from North Vancouver.

In a statement, Sydney Seaplanes managing director Aaron Shaw said he has "spoken to Gareth's parents, who live in Canada, and offered our deepest sympathies and we will support them in any way we can."

Richard Cousins, chief executive officer of Compass Group, is shown during a Bloomberg Television interview in London on Nov. 22, 2016. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Officials said the single-engine plane sank rapidly after crashing into the Hawkesbury River in New South Wales. The bodies have been recovered.

Sydney Seaplanes has suspended its flights as the crash is investigated.

Cousins had recently been recognized by the Harvard Business Review for his performance as CEO of the multinational catering company. The 58-year-old planned to step down from his post in March.

Compass operates in about 50 countries, according to its website. Its Canadian headquarters are located in Mississauga, Ont.