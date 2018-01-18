Republican leaders in the U.S. Congress stepped up their efforts to pass a temporary extension in funding government operations and avert a shutdown, scheduling a vote on the measure for later Thursday.

For months, the Republican-controlled Congress has been struggling to reach an agreement to fund the government, which is operating on its third temporary funding extension since the 2018 fiscal year began on Oct. 1.

Democrats have insisted that a long-term spending bill include protections for so-called Dreamers — young adults brought to the country illegally as children who were protected from deportation by former President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Republican President Donald Trump ordered DACA to expire in March and asked Congress to come up with a legislative fix. But bipartisan congressional negotiations with the White House faltered last week, prompting Republican leaders to begin pushing for the passage of a stopgap measure to fund the government through Feb. 16.

Push for short-term measure

The White House said on Wednesday it supported the passage of a short-term funding measure and that immigration talks could resume next week.

"Let's make a budget deal by Friday and let's come back to work aggressively on Monday and make a deal on DACA and responsible immigration reform," White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said.

Protesters calling for an immigration bill addressing the so-called Dreamers, young adults who were brought to the United States as children, rally on Capitol Hill in Washington on Dec. 20. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Republicans hold a slim 51-49 majority in the Senate and most legislation, including spending bills or an immigration deal, require 60 votes for passage.

A vote on the bill is expected to come after 2:30 p.m. ET, House Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would take up the short-term funding measure as soon as the House approves it.

'Overwhelming' opposition

But Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that there was "revulsion" among his colleagues for the stopgap proposal in the House and that an "overwhelming number" would not support it.

The hardening stance reflects the influence of an emboldened Democratic base clamouring for a showdown with a president many on the left view as racist, with the fight over the fate of the "dreamers" becoming a test of the party's progressive mettle.

At least one Republican, Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is involved in the immigration negotiations, has also said he would not vote for a short-term funding measure.

It was also unclear whether Republicans would have the votes in the House to pass a short-term fix given that members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus would prefer additional defence funding.

The group's leader, Representative Mark Meadows, said on Thursday there was not yet enough support among conservatives for the short-term funding measure.

"We still don't have the votes here in the House. We made good progress last night. Hopefully, we'll get there today," Meadows told MSNBC, the cable news network. He said he spoke with Trump on Wednesday night.

"He does not want a shutdown. He made that very clear."