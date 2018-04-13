Trump calls James Comey 'slime ball' in latest Twitter rant

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has criticized former FBI director James Comey repeatedly before and after

he fired him, said as part of a series of tweets Friday that "James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR."

"Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did — until he was, in fact, fired," his Twitter post went on to say. "He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst 'botch jobs' of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey!"

The tweets came after Comey said he cautioned against ordering an investigation into salacious allegations in an intelligence dossier about a Trump trip to Moscow in 2013, according to an ABC interview broadcast Friday.

"I said to him, 'Sir, that's up to you, but you want to be careful about that because it might create a narrative that we're investigating you personally and, second, it's very difficult to prove something didn't happen," Comey said.

In the first excerpt of an interview with the fired Federal Bureau of Investigation director that was broadcast on Good Morning America, Comey spoke about his initial encounters with the new president, whom he described as volatile, defensive and concerned more about his own image than about Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Comey, who was fired by Trump in May, is doing a series of media interviews that coincide with the release next week of his book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.

Comey wrote that Trump raised the dossier with him at least four times during meetings, according to the Washington Post, which obtained a copy of the book.

The dossier was compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele about Trump's ties to Russia and included an allegation that involved prostitutes.

Comey told ABC that Trump denied the allegations and said he may want the FBI to investigate allegations in the dossier to prove they were not true.