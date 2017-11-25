One boy was shot dead and five other children were wounded after violence erupted late Friday on a Cleveland street.

Police say the age of the children ranged from 12 to 16. They say it seems the boys ran into another group and shots were fired, but there's no indication the violence was gang related.

Police Chief Calvin Williams has sent his condolences to the family of the dead child, who hasn't been publicly identified.

"We don't know what exactly spurred this or what happened, but definitely our hearts go out to the families of the victims here," Williams said.

The wounded children were taken to hospital.

Williams said police are investigating and are appealing for the public's help in hunting down those involved in the shooting, which occurred between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.