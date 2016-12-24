Christmas midnight mass from Vatican LIVE
Air Date: Dec 24, 2016 3:00 PM ET
Pope Francis leads the Christmas night mass in Saint Peter's Basilica
Latest Video
Most Viewed
- Russia's ambassador to Turkey shot dead mid-speech in Ankara
- Truck rams into Berlin Christmas market, killing 12
- 'Let it be an arms race,' Trump says of nuclear weapons expansion
- Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri killed in Milan
- Donald Trump surpasses 270 electoral votes, formally wins presidency
- Jordan standoff over, Canadian Linda Vatcher among 10 killed by gunmen
- 'Let them keep it': Trump says U.S. doesn't want China to return drone 'they stole'
- Man arrested in Berlin truck attack released for lack of evidence
- Officials investigate U.S. air traffic incident with Air Canada plane headed to Toronto
- Norad Santa tracker: Follow Santa's sleigh
Don't Miss
-
Justin Trudeau's Christmas message: Canadians at their 'very best' in difficult times
-
Shoppers go retro this Christmas with 'tangible things' like cassettes and Polaroids
-
Benefits paperwork couriered to ex-soldier left without income for months
-
New
Thousands celebrate Christmas in Bethlehem as Mideast violence slows
-
Live
Norad Santa tracker: Follow Santa's sleigh
-
Canadians working in U.S. under NAFTA exemption worry about future under Trump
-
Video
Christmas midnight mass from Vatican LIVE
LIVE
-
Obama delivers final Christmas message
-
Canada limits the number of privately sponsored Syrian refugee applicants in 2017
-
Analysis
The year of the fentanyl crisis: How we got here
-
P.K. Subban surprises sick Nashville kids, with a little help from Montreal
-
Photos
2016: The sports year in pictures
-
Beyond entertainment: Virtual reality to ease anxiety no longer just sci-fi stuff
-
Vancouver homeless man dies on December night blocks from new shelter
-
Photos
Darkness and light, sorrow and joy: The week in pictures