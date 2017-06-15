Authorities are investigating an explosion at the front gate of a kindergarten in eastern China as a criminal act, while the death toll rose to eight.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Friday that police have identified a suspect in the explosion. It was unclear if anyone was arrested, and no further details were provided.

Dozens were injured in Thursday's blast at the Chuangxin Kindergarten in Fengxian as relatives were picking up their children at the end of the school day.

Xinhua says two people died at the scene and six died after being taken to a hospital. Eight people remained in critical condition.