Chicago police said Wednesday they're investigating a video circulating on social media that shows several people beating a disabled man at a residence.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said at a news conference that two males and two females are in custody. Formal charges have not been filed.

The disabled man, 18, was tied up during the attack. He has "mental health challenges" and is recovering in hospital, Johnson said.

Johnson called the video "sickening."

Police said officers on patrol encountered the 18-year-old, seen here in a still taken from the video, on a street not far from a residence on Chicago's West Side. (Facebook)

"It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that," he said.

"I've been a cop for 28 years. I've seen things you shouldn't see in a lifetime. But it still amazes me how you still see things that you just shouldn't."

The assailants are seen hitting the victim, slicing his clothing and cutting his hair until his scalp bleeds.

Cmdr. Kevin Duffin said the suspects made "stupid decisions."

While police officials did not confirm the races of the suspects or victim, video from Chicago media outlets appeared to show someone off-camera using profanities about "white people" and U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

But police said it's too soon to determine whether the attack was racially motivated.

Investigators will "determine whether or not this is sincere or just stupid ranting and raving," Duffin said when asked about the language in the recording.

The video also shows bottles of alcohol in the room during the attack.

Removed from Facebook

Officers were called to a residence on the city's West Side on Tuesday evening where they found signs of a struggle and damaged property.

Police said that around the same time, officers on patrol encountered the victim on a nearby street.

Duffin said the victim knew one of the suspects.

Video of the incident was initially posted on Facebook, but was later removed from the social media site.

A Facebook spokesman told The Associated Press the company removed the video because it does "not allow people to celebrate or glorify crimes on Facebook."