Chemical weapons inspectors in Syria reach Douma, get samples

A team of inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) visited a site in Douma, Syria, on Saturday to collect samples as it tries to determine whether chemical weapons were used there on April 7, the agency said.

In a statement, the OPCW said it would now evaluate and consider whether the team needs to make a second visit to Douma. Samples will be transported to the Netherlands and onward to the organization's network of designated labs for analysis.

Syrian police patrol Douma, on the outskirts of Damascus on Monday, where a suspected poison gas attack on April 7 has been linked to the deaths of Syrian civilians. (Ali Hashisho/Reuters)

Based on the analysis of the sample results, as well as other information and materials collected by the team, the mission would compile a report and submit it to the organization's member states, the statement said.

The OPCW has been investigating use of toxic chemicals in Syria's civil war since 2014.

Inspectors had been trying to reach Douma for several days but were delayed after an advance security detail was fired upon on Tuesday.

The OPCW team will attempt to determine whether chemical weapons were used and if so, which ones. It is not mandated to conclude which side in the conflict used them.