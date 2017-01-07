French officials have honoured the 17 victims killed in attacks by Islamic extremists on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, a kosher market and police almost two years ago.

A man holds a placard reading, 'I am Charlie' in Paris on Saturday. (Ian Langsdon/EPA)

Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo laid wreaths and observed a minute of silence on Thursday at three sites of the attacks.

Officials, including Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, arrive to take part in a ceremony in Paris. (Eric Feferberg/AFP/Getty Images)

On Jan. 7, 2015, two French-born brothers killed 11 people inside the Parisian building where Charlie Hebdo operated, as well as a Muslim policeman outside.

A mural depicts the slain cartoonists on the wall next to the former offices of Charlie Hebdo newspaper. (Ian Langsdon/EPA)

Over the next two days, an accomplice shot a policewoman to death, then stormed a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris, killing four hostages. All three gunmen died.