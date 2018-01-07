French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Sunday laid a wreath outside the former office of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to mark the third anniversary of two attacks by Islamic extremists.

On Jan. 7, 2015, French-born brothers killed 11 people inside the building, as well as a Muslim policeman outside. The pair died in a police assault two days later.

French President Emmanuel Macron, centre and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo observe a minute of silence outside Charlie Hebdo's former office, to mark the third anniversary of the attack on magazine staff. (Christophe Ena/Associated Press)

On Jan. 9 of that year, an accomplice of the brothers shot a policewoman to death then stormed a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris, killing four hostages. The gunman was then killed in a police raid.

Macron, alongside Hidalgo, uniformed police and Charlie Hebdo journalists, stood in silence outside the old office of the magazine as floral wreaths were laid to mark the anniversary.

This wreath was laid in commemoration of the victims of the jihadist attack on French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo near the magazine's offices in Paris on Sunday, the third anniversary of the shooting attack. (Christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty Images)

Sunday's commemoration started at the former premises of Charlie Hebdo. The names of the victims were read out before wreathes were laid in front of the office building.