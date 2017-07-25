Charlie Gard's mother returned to a London court to ask a judge to let her and the baby's father take their critically ill son home to die, with a judge to make his decision on Wednesday.

Lawyers for the family of the 11-month-old infant and the hospital treating him appeared in Britain's High Court on Tuesday, a day after Charlie's parents said they were dropping their long legal battle to get him experimental treatment in the U.S.

The family attorney, Grant Armstrong, told a judge that parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates have held discussions with Great Ormond Street Hospital about sending Charlie home, but that the hospital was putting up obstacles towards that goal.

The hospital had suggested a hospice option, indicating that the key obstacle to Charlie being taken home to die was that the invasive ventilation he requires can only be provided in a hospital setting.

"The care plan must be safe, it must spare Charlie all pain and it must protect his dignity. At the same time, the plan must honour his parents' wishes about two matters in particular namely the time and place of his passing," the hospital's lawyers wrote in a document presented to the court.

Judge Nicholas Francis said the issues between the two sides "cry out for a settlement."

Francis said he will make a decision on the matter on Wednesday, with a court hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. ET.

Attorneys for the hospital said medics wanted to ensure the child was safe, and had asked for a mediator. Charlie's parents had declined.

Charlie suffers from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease, and cannot breathe unassisted. The legal case over his care has been in various British courts since March. His parents said Monday they accepted that his condition has deteriorated to the point where the experimental treatment would not work.

Case became a flashpoint

Francis presided over the case revolving around the family's wish to seek medical treatment in the United States. The London children's hospital opposed that, saying it would not help and would cause Charlie suffering.

British courts and the European Court of Human Rights sided with the hospital. The parents abandoned their bid for the experimental treatment on Monday, saying that time had run out for Charlie.

The case drew international attention after Charlie's parents received support from Pope Francis, U.S. President Donald Trump and some members of the U.S. Congress.

U.S.-based pro-life activists flew to London to support Charlie's parents, and the case became a flashpoint for opposing views on health-care funding, medical intervention, the role of the state and the rights of the child.

Outside court on Monday, Chris Gard said the couple wanted to spend their final hours with their son.

"We are about to do the hardest thing that we will ever have to do, which is to let our beautiful little Charlie go," he said.