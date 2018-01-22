Catalonia's former leader, Carles Puigdemont, is the first candidate whose name will be put to a vote in parliament to be the region's president, Catalan parliament Speaker Roger Torrent said on Monday.

Puigdemont's candidacy will be voted on no later than Jan 31.

While separatist parties had already said Puigdemont was their candidate, Torrent's announcement makes it official.

The Spanish government says Puigdemont cannot be elected Catalonia president again, or rule the region, because he is in self-imposed exile in Belgium and would not be physically present for the vote. His supporters say modern technology would allow him to rule remotely.

Puigdemont arrived in the Danish capital of Copenhagen on Monday to talk at a university there and meet with Danish legislators.

It is his first trip outside of Belgium since he left Spain, dodging a judicial investigation into an illegal — and unsuccessful — independence declaration in late October, which followed a referendum held earlier in the month backing secession.

Torrent said Puigdemont is the only candidate with enough backing to attempt a government following regional elections last month. Torrent said he has written asking Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to meet and talk about the "abnormal situation" in Catalonia.

On Sunday, Spain's state prosecutor's office said it would reissue a European arrest warrant for Puigdemont should he travel from Belgium to Denmark.

Spain issued a warrant for Puigdemont's arrest in November, but withdrew it after a month amid fears that Brussels would send him back, but restrict the crimes he could be tried for.