Six Catalan legislators were testifying Thursday before a Spanish judge over claims that they ignored constitutional court orders and allowed an independence vote in Catalonia's regional parliament.

The Catalan parliament's speaker, Carme Forcadell, was the first to be questioned by Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena and two prosecutors. Together with five other members of the parliament's governing body, she faces possible charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement.

Under Spanish law, the crimes are punishable with up to 30 years of imprisonment.

The judge is set to decide after questioning them if any preventive measures, including ordering them to be taken into custody, are to be applied while the investigation continues.

Carme Forcadell, Speaker of the Catalan parliament, arrives at Spain's Supreme Court to testify. She is one of six lawmakers facing charges. (Javier Barbancho/Reuters)

The Oct. 27 independence declaration in the Catalan parliament was boycotted by most opposition lawmakers but held despite previous court rulings. It was passed by 70 votes to 10 in the 135-seat legislative body.

Shortly after, Spain's central authorities seized control of the wealthy northeastern region, making it the first time in four decades since the end of Gen. Francisco Franco's dictatorship that Madrid removed powers from any of the country's 17 regions.

Spain removed the regional government, dissolved the parliament and called a new regional election for Dec. 21.

Deposed president in Brussels

Catalonia's deposed regional president, Carles Puigdemont, and four of his dismissed cabinet members fled to Brussels, where they are fighting Spanish arrest and extradition orders.

In a letter posted on social media Thursday, the five made a call for support for pro-secession parties in Catalonia's upcoming regional election.

"It's time to drive away from the [Catalan] institutions those who want to own them with a coup d'état," Puigdemont tweeted, referring to Spain's decision to take control of Catalonia's powers.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont takes part at a march in Barcelonain on Oct. 21. Puidgemont has since fled to Brussels. (Manu Fernandez/Associated Press)

Puigdemont, who is likely to run as the candidate for his centre-right PDeCAT party, says he went to Belgium to rally European support for the Catalan cause and that he's not trying to evade justice.

Although no country has publicly sided with them so far, their presence in the Belgian capital is sowing divisions among politicians. In Thursday's letter, the ousted Catalan cabinet criticized the European Union for turning a blind eye to Catalonia's plight.

"The time that we spend behind Spanish bars or in exile won't be in vain if we remain united in the defence of Catalonia and in denouncing the democratic decadence of Spain," the letter said.

Prime minister stands firm

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said Thursday his government's policy on Catalonia has the "100 per cent backing" of other EU countries.

Rajoy said during a visit to the city of Salamanca, about 220 kilometres northwest of Madrid, that he hopes voters "meet their obligations as Spaniards and Europeans" in next month's early regional election. He said "a lot will be decided" by the ballot and urged a big turnout. Rajoy believes most Catalans don't want to break away from Spain.

Addressing media Thursday after a meeting with president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Junker, Rajoy said his objective is for the nation to "go back to normal" after the election.

"The objective of the government is, and I think it would be for the majority of people, is that after the 21st December we enter a stage of tranquility, a moment of normality, a stage when social cohesion is recovered and that the economy can continue to grow at the rate that we have had over the last few years," he said.

Eight members of the now-dismissed Catalan cabinet and two activists have already been jailed as the country's National Court studies whether to charge them with various crimes related to an alleged roadmap to achieve secession from Spain.

One more official was released on bail, but remains a suspect in the investigation.

Protesters struggle with Catalan police at the gates of Barcelona's main train station during a general strike Wednesday. (Santi Palacios/Associated Press)

Forcadell remains the parliament's president, heading a commission of two dozen lawmakers during the transitional period to next month's polls.

The Supreme Court judge delayed her questioning for more than a week after attorneys argued that they weren't given enough time to prepare the defence.

Around 100 supporters chanted "You are not alone" as the lawmakers entered the Supreme Court building in central Madrid on Thursday, while police kept at bay a handful of anti-independence protesters carrying Spanish flags and shouting "You don't fool us, Catalonia is Spain."

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, right, talks to Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria before the weekly cabinet control session at Parliament in Madrid Wednesday. (Sergio Perez/Reuters)

Fina Surina, 48, had travelled overnight for nine hours from the Catalan town of Besalu to accompany the lawmakers.

They "are making a great personal sacrifice in the long-run struggle for independence," she said.

Catalonia, with 7.5 million people, represents a fifth of Spain's gross domestic product. Polls shows that Catalans are roughly evenly divided over whether to seek independence or remain part of Spain.

Protesters play cards on top of a Catalan separatist flag while blocking the tracks inside the station of the high speed train AVE during a partial regional strike in Girona, Spain, on Wednesday. (Albert Gea/Reuters)

The regional separatist authorities claimed a banned Oct. 1 secession referendum gave them a mandate to declare independence.

Economic impact?

Meanwhile, the European Union has conceded that developments in Catalonia could have a negative impact on Spain's economy.

In its half-yearly forecasts, the European Commission said the risk exists that "future developments could have an impact on economic growth" but that the size of any impact "cannot be anticipated at this stage."

It also noted that the market reactions to the push for independence in Catalonia have been "contained."

In this still image from video, protesters block the tracks of the high speed train AVE in Sants train station in Barcelona Wednesday. (Reuters)

In Brussels, Pierre Moscovici, the European Commission's top economy official, said: "We cannot speculate on any political development anywhere."

The commission is predicting that the Spanish economy will grow by 3.1 per cent this year, falling back to 2.5 per cent and 2.1 per cent over the coming two years, even without any impact from Catalonia.