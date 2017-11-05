Brussels prosecutors say ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and four ex-ministers have been taken into custody to start the process of their possible extradition to Spain.

The five turned themselves in to Belgian police Sunday morning.

A Spanish judge in Madrid had issued an international arrest warrant last Thursday and ordered then to return from Belgium to answer charges of rebellion, sedition, misuse of public funds, disobedience and breach of trust relating to their secessionist campaign.

Spain levelled the charges following Catalonia's declaration of independence on Oct. 27. Eight ministers who stayed behind in the northeastern region of Spain were jailed Nov. 2 for helping to push through the declaration.

It followed an independence referendum on Oct. 1 that was deemed to be illegal under Spain's constitution.

The central government in Madrid announced it would take direct control of the region as a result, and called for new elections there for Dec. 21. Puigdemont then fled to Belgium on Oct. 30.

Puigdemont wrote in Dutch in his Twitter account on Saturday that he is "prepared to fully co-operate" with Belgian justice following the European arrest warrant issued by Spain.

However, Puigdemont's lawyer in Brussels had previously said that his client plans to fight extradition to Spain without requesting political asylum.

A spokesman for the Brussels prosecutor's office, Gilles Dejemeppe, on Sunday said Puigdemont and his ousted ministers have not been arrested and that they will be heard by an investigative judge Sunday afternoon.

The judge will have to decide what the next steps are within 24 hours. They could vary from arrest and imprisonment to conditional release.