An eight-year-old girl was killed and at least a dozen people were injured when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk café of a pizza restaurant on Monday in Sept-Sorts, a town about 65 kilometres east of Paris.

The man was arrested soon after, French police say.

France's Interior Ministry spokesperson Pierre-Henry Brandet said on BFM television that the driver was born in 1985 and was believed to have tried to commit suicide last week.

Brandet said a young girl, who French police say was eight years old, was killed and four people were injured in a condition of "absolute emergency." He said eight others were slightly injured.

A police official said the suspect was psychologically unstable and had no police record. The official said investigators are not searching for accomplices.

A judicial official said Monday night that the Paris prosecutor's office, which oversees French terrorism investigations, was not involved in the case because there was no proof of terrorism at this stage.

An Algerian man drove his car into a group of French soldiers last week, and a truck attack in the French city of Nice left 86 people dead a little more than a year ago. Several other countries have seen cars used as weapons in recent years.