A pekinese named Pancho waits in the grooming area before competing during the 2017 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Feb. 13. (Justin Lane/EPA)

America's premier dog show

A Norwegian elkhound, a pekinese, a miniature poodle and a German shepherd became the first four finalists at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Monday, the opening night of the two-day competition.

(Mike Segar/Reuters)

A historic sporting event

More than 2,800 dogs of 200 breeds are competing for the top prize in the New York City show, the second-oldest sporting event in the United States behind the Kentucky Derby horse race.

(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

Final winner to be announced Tuesday

The final winner will be announced on Tuesday evening after three other finalists are named in the sporting, working and terrier groups.

(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

Best in show

Individual breeds are judged during the day, with the winners of each moving on to group competitions on Monday and Tuesday evenings.

(Mike Segar/Reuters)

The winners of seven groups compete for the final best in show award on Tuesday.

(Mike Segar/Reuters)

Doggie diversity

Dogs from 49 states and 16 foreign countries have entered this year's show, where they are judged on characteristics specific to their breeds.

(Justin Lane/EPA)

'Obsessed with dogs'

"I'm obsessed with dogs," said Samantha Alaia, 24, a human resources worker from Staten Island attending her first Westminster show. "It's just been great being able to see them."

(Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

More than 500 sporting dogs

(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

Sporting dogs, working dogs and terriers will be judged on Tuesday. The sporting group, representing hunting and retrieving dogs, has the largest number of entries at more than 500.

(Mike Segar/Reuters)

Who's walking whom?

Watching Raina McCloskey, 7, romp around with her borzoi buddy, it was hard to tell who was leading whom. "Mommy, where do I go into the ring?" Raina asked before boldly making her debut in the main draw. Her mother led a dog right behind them.



Handlers who take dogs into the ring at Westminster are almost always adults. There is a portion of the program for junior showmanship, yet even those participants are usually teenagers.

(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

American hairless terrier makes its debut

Three new breeds are eligible to compete at this year's show. The American hairless terrier, pictured below, was bred in the 1970s to hunt rats and other vermin. In addition to the terrier, the sloughi and the pumi also made their debuts at Westminster this year.

(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

Getting beautified before the big show

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Lots of energy is required...

(Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Because competition is hard work