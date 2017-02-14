Canine obsession at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
More than 2,800 dogs in 200 breeds compete for the top prize at 141st annual dog show in NYC
CBC News Posted: Feb 14, 2017 3:47 PM ET Last Updated: Feb 14, 2017 3:47 PM ET
America's premier dog show
A Norwegian elkhound, a pekinese, a miniature poodle and a German shepherd became the first four finalists at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Monday, the opening night of the two-day competition.
A historic sporting event
More than 2,800 dogs of 200 breeds are competing for the top prize in the New York City show, the second-oldest sporting event in the United States behind the Kentucky Derby horse race.
Final winner to be announced Tuesday
The final winner will be announced on Tuesday evening after three other finalists are named in the sporting, working and terrier groups.
Best in show
Individual breeds are judged during the day, with the winners of each moving on to group competitions on Monday and Tuesday evenings.
The winners of seven groups compete for the final best in show award on Tuesday.
Doggie diversity
Dogs from 49 states and 16 foreign countries have entered this year's show, where they are judged on characteristics specific to their breeds.
'Obsessed with dogs'
"I'm obsessed with dogs," said Samantha Alaia, 24, a human resources worker from Staten Island attending her first Westminster show. "It's just been great being able to see them."
More than 500 sporting dogs
Sporting dogs, working dogs and terriers will be judged on Tuesday. The sporting group, representing hunting and retrieving dogs, has the largest number of entries at more than 500.
Who's walking whom?
Watching Raina McCloskey, 7, romp around with her borzoi buddy, it was hard to tell who was leading whom. "Mommy, where do I go into the ring?" Raina asked before boldly making her debut in the main draw. Her mother led a dog right behind them.
Handlers who take dogs into the ring at Westminster are almost always adults. There is a portion of the program for junior showmanship, yet even those participants are usually teenagers.
American hairless terrier makes its debut
Three new breeds are eligible to compete at this year's show. The American hairless terrier, pictured below, was bred in the 1970s to hunt rats and other vermin. In addition to the terrier, the sloughi and the pumi also made their debuts at Westminster this year.
Getting beautified before the big show
Lots of energy is required...
Because competition is hard work
