Two Canadians died Sunday in a car crash in Australia, police in the state of Victoria have confirmed.

The men were 21.

A 21-year-old German man was also killed, and a British man, 19, was in Royal Melbourne Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No names have been released.

The German man was the driver, while the two Canadian were among the passengers, said Tim Hansen, acting assistant commissioner of the Victoria police.

"The passenger who sustained serious, critical life-threatening injuries is a 19-year-old British male, and another passenger who has received injuries that are non-life-threatening is a 29-year-old German male."

The car they were riding in crashed into trees in a rural area.

Police said all the men were in Australia on work visas and employed by a local winery.

"It is also believed that prior to the collision, all five had been drinking at a nearby hotel," said Hansen.

He said police believe the vehicle rounded a "sweeping bend" in the narrow country road, where its tires hit the gravel shoulder. Hansen said the driver likely lost control, causing the vehicle to flip and hit a cluster of trees.

The three were killed immediately, Hansen said.