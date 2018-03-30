Russia summons Canadian ambassador, other Western envoys to foreign ministry

Canada's ambassador in Moscow arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry building on Friday, as the Kremlin said it is summoning the envoys of Western states who took "unfriendly steps" toward Russia over the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, England, earlier this month.

Video taken by a Reuters cameraman showed John R. Kur entering the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Earlier this week, two dozen countries, including the U.S. and many EU nations, as well as NATO expelled more than 150 Russian diplomats over the poisoning, which British Prime Minister Theresa May blamed on Russia.

Canadian officials announced they were expelling four diplomats, while refusing to approve applications for another three Russian diplomatic staff headed for Canada.

Moscow has vehemently denied involvement in the nerve agent attack, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced Thursday that the Kremlin would expel the same number of diplomats from each of the nations that ordered Russian diplomats out.

Diplomatic representatives from various countries were seen arriving at the Russian Foreign Ministry throughout Friday.

Sergei Skripal, 66, a double agent who was swapped in a spy exchange deal in 2010 and went to live in England, and his daughter Yulia Skripal, 33, were found unconscious on a public bench in a shopping centre in Salisbury on March 4.

The elder Skripal remained in critical condition, but Yulia's health has been improving and the hospital announced Thursday her condition was upgraded to stable.

British authorities say a Soviet-era nerve toxin called Novichok was used in an attempt to murder the pair.

May immediately expelled 23 Russian diplomats from the U.K., prompting Moscow to order the same number of British diplomats out of Russia.

Russia said on Thursday it was expelling 60 U.S. diplomats over the row, and announced it would eject scores of diplomats from other countries that have joined London and Washington in censuring Moscow over the incident.

The Foreign Ministry further escalated its response Friday, saying it has ordered Britain to reduce the number of its diplomats in Moscow to the level that Russia has in London. That exact number wasn't immediately clear.