A Canadian priest used his kayak to help people affected by the floods in Houston, as he made his way to his parish on Sunday.

Father David Bergeron, who is originally from Granby, Que., and has been the priest at the Catholic Charismatic Center in Houston for the past two years, said he tried to buy some wine for mass at a convenience store but couldn't because alcohol sales are prohibited in Texas before noon on Sunday.

He bought some food for a fellow priest instead and as he left the store saw some people in the flooded streets who needed help, including a man he helped escort to safety with his kayak.

"So I was just there beside him to escort him so that he was not swallowed by the currents," Bergeron told CBC News.

Bergeron told TV station KTRK that his kayaking reminded him of how the Americas were evangelized — by canoe.

He said that he was praying for people affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

After returning to his parish on Sunday, Bergeron reminded his members that it's good they're alive and to have hope.

"I think that this is a time of great distress for so many people," he said.