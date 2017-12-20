Authorities in Panama say a Canadian pilot has died after crashing in his small plane shortly after takeoff.

Video published by local media show the aircraft plunging into the ground Wednesday after lifting off from the Marcos A. Gelabert airport, next to a shopping mall in Panama City.

Capt. Robert Katz of Panama's civil aviation authority said the man had sold the plane and planned to fly it to the U.S. for delivery.

Katz says he watched the takeoff and "obviously it was very shocking."

Global Affairs Canada confirmed the death, with a spokesperson saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the Canadian citizen that passed away in Panama."

"Consular officials stand ready to provide consular assistance to family as required. To protect the privacy of the family concerned, further details on this case cannot be released."