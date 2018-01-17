Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of the report of a kidnapping in central Nigeria that involves two Canadian citizens.

Global Affairs told CBC News that consular officials in Nigeria are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.

"To protect the privacy of the individuals concerned, further details on this case cannot be released," said Global Affairs spokesperson John Babcock said by email.

The confirmation came as Reuters reported two Canadians and two Americans in total were abducted in the state of Kaduna. The kidnappers killed two police officers in the confrontation.

They were ambushed by unknown gunmen around Kagarko on their way from the city of Kaduna to the capital Abuja, Mukhtar Aliyu, a spokesperson for the Kaduna state police, told Reuters by phone.

"The two police escorts attached to them engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle, which resulted in the unfortunate death of the two police officers," said Aliyu.

Reuters, citing a local official, had originally reported that one American and one Canadian had been abducted.

The Abuja-Kaduna road has long been a haunt for kidnappers. Last February, two German archaeologists were abducted in the region, though were later freed.

In October, kidnappers took four Britons in Delta state in the south. Three were released after negotiations, but the other, Ian Squire, was killed.