A Canadian who was shot between six and nine times at a New York hospital is recovering from surgery, his father says.

Justin Timperio, a 29-year-old medical resident at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, was one of six people injured in Friday's shooting that left a doctor at the hospital dead.

Timperio's father, Luciano Timperio, told CBC's As It Happens that the doctors were happy with the outcome of the latest surgery.

"He was one of the seriously injured of the six that were injured," Luciano Timperio said. "He had substantial injury to his liver and smaller ones to his stomach and bowels and he also had been hit in the side of the chest."

Dr. Tracy Sin-Yee Tam, a family medicine doctor, was killed by Dr. Henry Bello, 45, who used an AR-15 assault rifle in the attack on the 16th and 17th floors of the hospital, according to law enforcement officials.

Bello later shot himself and died after trying to set himself on fire.

Luciano Timperio said his son "happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Justin Timperio's condition continues to improve, his father said, but it's likely a long road ahead.

"It's unbelievable that he could sustain that and was doing as well as he was," he said.