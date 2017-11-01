U.S. President Donald Trump is slamming a U.S. visa lottery program, saying he wants to see a move to a merit-based system.

It's not the first time the president has touted the potential of moving to a merit-based system like the one used in Canada. Under a merit-based system, would-be immigrants are awarded points for different skills and things like education and languages spoken.

Trump turned his attention to immigration after U.S. security officials confirmed the 29-year-old accused of killing eight people in Manhattan yesterday immigrated from Uzbekistan under something called the Diversity Visa Lottery Program.

We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter). @foxandfriends — @realDonaldTrump

But the visa lottery program isn't the only immigration program drawing the president's ire — he also wants to put a stop to the chain migration program, which allows people with family connections to come to the U.S.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Trump decried chain migration, saying it "must end now!" "Some people come in, and they bring their whole family with them, who can be truly evil. NOT ACCEPTABLE!"

